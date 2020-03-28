Celebrities

Stay Safe During the Pandemic With Jojo Babie

by Tracy Finke
Social media influencer Jojo Babie, who is most famous for her lush curves, sent a message to all of her Instagram followers by sharing a sultry picture in which she is wearing a protective mask.

“Don’t worry, you’re safe with me – your favorite ninja”, Jojo joked in the caption. In her new provocative photo, she is posing in the empty street wearing a fishnet outfit with a black top she pulled up.

Image source: Instagram

Jojo Babie paired this look with a black protective mask with the name of her origin country written on it: “Laos”.

The blond bombshell sizzled in this her new Instagram post, and her fans agree.

“One and only Jo. You are hot”, “See still absolutely stunning with a mask on so beautiful an absolute work of art”, some of the comments read.

