Jojo Babie Teases With Another Bootyfull Photo

by Tracy Finke
Instagram sensation Jojo Babie can’t stop delighting her 9.8 million followers with her racy pictures. This time, the blond bombshell struck a provocative pose flaunting her peachy posterior.

Image source: Instagram

The 31-year-old asked her fans in her latest Instagram update how much they “love legs and booty”, and she received more than 2.700 replies. “Your favorite Asian girl” posed in a brown swimsuit, which left little to the imagination. She was standing in the sand barefoot with her booty in the foreground.

Jojo’s fans were stunned with her perfect figure, which she loves to brag about on social media. “My love”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “You are a stunning girl”. “1000 and much more”, one social media user answered her question. “Legs 1000 and booty infinity”, “If it’s your legs and booty…1000”, “Infinite”, others replied.

Image source: Instagram

Babie also boasted about her new Instagram filter in IG stories. She shared a video with a protective mesh mask with her initials written on it.

Tracy Finke

