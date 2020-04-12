Jojo Babie Net Worth: How Much is the Famous Internet Model Worth?

Who is She?

Jojo Babie is a famous Instagram model best known for her incredible hourglass figure and curves. She is famous online thanks to her racy outfits, provocative poses, and amazing figure. The model regularly posts content which draw in millions of views and likes.

Biography and Details

Jojo Babie was born on November 7, 1988, in Kansas, USA. Since her early childhood, she wanted to move to California and have a Hollywood-like career.

Luckily, her dream came true and today she is famous around the world. Sadly, no information is available when it comes to her parents, potential siblings, or education.

Jojo Babie is single at the moment. She is 5 ft. 4 inches tall, and weighs 58 kilograms. She has blonde hair and brown eyes. Her body measurements are 36-25-36, and she therefore has an hourglass figure.

Read Also: Jojo Babie Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Latest Update

Career

Her Instagram career started in 2013 when her photos started getting more and more likes and comments. By 2016, she had over 3.5 million followers. Today in 2020, she has over 9.7 million followers, and her posts average around 100,000 likes and 2,000 comments.

Except Instagram, she also has a profile on the popular OnlyFans social media platform, where fans must subscribe in order to see uncensored photos and videos of her.

Read Also: Jojo Babie Wants You to Try Her New Instagram Filter

Net Worth

As of this year, the estimated net worth of Instagram model and internet sensation Jojo Babie is over $300,000. She is said to earn at between $17,000 and $28,000 per one successful Instagram post, but there are no details on her salary or yearly income.

Her fame and wealth are sure to increase in the coming years, since she is becoming more and more popular each day.