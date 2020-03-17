Celebrities

Jojo Babie Asks If Someone Wants to Be Her “Quarantine Bae”

by Tracy Finke
Instagram model Jojo Babie once again surprised her fans with a provocative photo. Blond bombshell posted a picture in which she flaunted her curves in a clothing combination that left little to the imagination.

Babie also had a question for her followers during this global crisis: “Will you be my quarantine bae?”

This photo already has more than 69 million likes, and her fans showered her with compliments. “Gorgeous lady”, “Absolutely!!! You are stunningly beautiful “, “Amazing young lady”, “Killer”, “Wow stunning”, some of the comments read.

Jojo Babie recently posted a picture from self-isolation explaining in the caption how she spends time in quarantine.

