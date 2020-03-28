Brooklyn Beckham Stuck in America During Coronavirus Pandemic

The Beckham family is going through a tough time as Beckham and Victoria are worried about their oldest child, Brooklyn, 21, is stranded in the United States during the coronavirus isolation.

The borders are closed off so he cannot go home and be with his family. The former Spice Girl revealed on her Instagram story the whole family missed Brooklyn so much and cannot wait to be reunited once again.

Victoria also posted this video of support to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines:

The Beckham family has always been extremely close, and they put family values and relationships first. David and Victoria never experienced any controversy and their love has been pure and real for decades. Because of this, they are really sad Brooklyn cannot be with them.