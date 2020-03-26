Celebrities

Jojo Babie Reminds You to Stay at Home

by Tracy Finke
The blond bombshell Jojo Babie treated her Instagram followers with another provocative photo.

She posed in red and black lingerie, which left little to the imagination. “There’s no place like home”, she wrote in the caption.

Image source: Instagram

The world is struggling with coronavirus, and people need to stay in their homes so the pandemic could be stopped. Jojo is also in self-quarantine and often shares her photos from isolation.

The Instagram model posted this picture just an hour ago and already has 18.500 likes and almost a thousand comments. Her fans are as always stunned with her curves, which she is famous for.

“Very nice”, “Absolutely fabulous!”, “Gorgeous”, “Stay safe Babe”, “Stunningly beautiful!”, some of the comments read.

