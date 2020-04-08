Celebrities

Jojo Babie Full-Body Tattoo – Yes or No?

by Tracy Finke
Instagram sensation Jojo Babie posted a picture in which she is covered with tattoos. The blond bombshell made a digital ink all over her curvaceous body and asked her followers if they like it.

Image source: Instagram

She posted two pictures side by side and let her fans decided which is better – with full-body tattoos or without. Otherwise, Jojo has no tattoos, at least in visible places, but she often likes to play and put them digitally.

Babie got more than 7.000 responses, and her followers clearly stated that they like her more without ink, and they love her as she is.

Which one do you prefer?

Tracy Finke

