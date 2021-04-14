Ever since Prince Phillip died a few days ago, many people have been sharing their memories of the late Duke. The members of the Royal family also released statements that showed the great appreciation and love they have for him.
-
The Royal family has many strict rules, and some of those are referred to as the outfits and dress-up protocol the ladies have…
-
It’s good to be Miranda Kerr these days. In fact, it has always been easy for a supermodel of her caliber, if you…
-
All of us love to follow our favorite football clubs and rooting for Juventus, Barcelona, Real Madrid or Liverpool does have its charm.…
-
One of the most tragic figures in recent history in American sports is certainly the famous football player Aaron Hernandez. A young guy…
-
With job losses and redundancies at an all time high as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, more people than ever have taken…
-
Many celebrities love having tattoos, that being something cool but meaningless, or something very special. Many decided covering their body in tattoos, and…
-
Vegan cheese, vegan chocolate, vegan ice cream, vegan pizza, and vegan burger are just some of the popular plant-based food variants. Their popularization…
-
Princess Diana was one of the most popular and loved women around the world. Everyone wanted to meet her, shake hands and have…
-
Having art in your home can be a great idea to give your existing living space a new life. These days, you don’t…