Jojo Babie Can’t Stop Sharing Quarantine Selfies

Model Jojo Babie took every precautionary measure in a time of coronavirus pandemic. First of them is to be in self-isolation and for the blond bombshell there are not many things to do to pass the time. So, she takes provocative selfies and shares them on her Instagram profile.

This beauty, famous for her curves, posted a mirror selfie in which she is kneeling in a blue shirt that she pulled down with her hands and left little to the imagination.

“Flooding your timeline with quarantine selfies..hope you don’t mind“, Babie wrote in the caption.

Her followers showered her with likes and compliments. „You always look like a beautiful angel”, one of her fans wrote, and another added: “Dangg hottie”. One social media user commented: “Irresistible beauty”.

This is not the first time Jojo shares sultry pictures from quarantine. Recently she asked if some of her followers would join her in isolation and be her “quarantine bae”.