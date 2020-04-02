Jojo Babie: Everything You Need to Know

The blond bombshell Jojo Babie is a true Instagram sensation with 9.6 million followers. Her Instagram feed is full of provocative photos that her fans drool over almost nonstop since she shares her sultry pictures daily.

The 31-year-old Instagram model became famous for her lush curves. The Asian beauty is born on November 7, 1988, in Kansas, and her real name is Jojo Von Southi.

She rarely shares stories about her family, but on Mother’s day, she decided to write about her brave mother and thank her for everything she did for her.

“Thank you, Mom, for sacrificing everything for me when you had nothing, you came to the U.S from Laos with just the clothes on your back, spoke no English, worked the first job you could find just to make enough to put food on the table”, Babie wrote in the caption of the picture of her mother and her when she was two.

She continued: “It didn’t matter how hard it was to pay the bills before they shut off water & electricity, you never showed tears and always had a smile on your face like everything was fine. You raised me with so much love and to be a good person, work hard, and to always help others even if you don’t receive it back”.

Jojo Babie started her modeling career in 2013 when she moved to Los Angeles. Only 800 people initially followed her Instagram profile, but thanks to her activity and daily posting of various, provocative photos, that number reached nine million.

Her appearance is a result of daily exercise and healthy eating, and her curves have become her trademark. Jojo’s body measurements are 36-25-36 inches, and she is 5 feet 4 inches high.

Tabloids called her “Jessica Rabbit of Social Networks” due to her curvaceous body that made her viral instantly. Nevertheless, she admitted going under the knife to improve her looks.

“I’m not petite or lean, I know I have a lot of corners and not be perfect, but I love my body the same. There is not a day when I would be a different person. At the end of the day, happiness is the only thing that matters”, she said.

When it comes to her earnings, Jojo has generated a net worth of $3 million, as of 2020. According to TV Shows Star, Babie earns between $16,500 and $28,100 per year from her Instagram profile alone. We shouldn’t forget her online website, from which she makes a hefty profit too.