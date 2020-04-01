Jojo Babie: “Let’s Stay Home Together Forever”

Social media influencer Jojo Babie delighted her fans on Instagram with her new post.

The blond bombshell flaunted her curves in skin-colored lace lingerie while holding with her left hand a strap so it would fall and revealed more than intended.

“Let’s stay home together forever and live happily ever after?”, she wrote in the caption and added: “Let’s be together foreverrrrrr “.

Her new Instagram post already has more than 95.000 likes and 3.000 comments. “Hotter than heat”, “Beauty”, “Quarantine & chill?”, “One of my favorite IG models”, “The baddest”, some of the comments read.

She also challenged her Instagram followers to guess which horoscope sign she is. Virgo, Gemini, or Scorpio?