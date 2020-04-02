Famous Ally McBeal Is Happily Married to Harrison Ford, but Where Is He Now?

Actress Calista Flockhart has gained the sympathy of the audience around the world as a lawyer in comedy-drama “Ally McBeal,” and one of Hollywood’s greatest charmers, Harrison Ford, also couldn’t resist her.

The 55-year-old Golden Globe winner was seen walking her dogs in Santa Monica, in a very casual outfit and makeup-free, but with a smile on her face. However, her husband was not with her this time, probably because of coronavirus caution.

Harrison, now 77, recently revealed the secret of their long marriage to Parade Magazine, explaining that it is actually very simple.

“Don’t talk. Nod your head”, Harrison joked and delighted everyone.

Otherwise, the celebrity couple has not been shot together since August last year, but in June this year, they will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary. They usually spend their time in Los Angeles or on a Wyoming ranch, but recently they decided to come to California because of a coronavirus crisis.

Calista and Harrison met at the Golden Globes in 2002, and together they adopted son Liam, who is 19 today. In addition, Harrison has four other children: 52-year-old Bill, 50-year-old Willard, 32-year-old Malcolm, and 29-year-old Georgia, whom he got while married to his first two wives, Mary Marquardt and Mellis Mathison.

Harrison recently began working on a new sequel of the movie about legendary adventurer Indiana Jones, but the project was suspended due to a pandemic.