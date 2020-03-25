Prince Charles Tests Positive for Coronavirus: What About the Queen?

Prince Charles, 71, has tested positive for coronavirus, and he is displaying mild symptoms “but otherwise remains in good health”, a spokesman said.

Duchess of Cornwall, 72, doesn’t have the virus. Prince Charles and Camilla are currently in self-isolation at Balmoral.

The Queen had close contact with her son on 12 March, but also “remains in good health”, Buckingham Palace said. They added that Queen Elizabeth “is following all the appropriate advice with regard to her welfare”.

“In accordance with government and medical advice, the prince and the duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland. The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire, where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks”, Clarence House stated.