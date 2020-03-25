Vladimir Putin goes Full Hazmat Suit

The President of Russia Vladimir Putin, 67, visited one Moscow hospital while wearing a bright yellow hazmat suit.

Putin wanted to check if the hospital has all the necessary equipment to treat those infected with the coronavirus. As soon as he came to the hospital, he had to put on the required protection.

The president then proceeded to put on piece by piece, until only a part of his face was visible through the mask. His suit was yellow, and he had blue gloves.

Read also: Plastic Surgeon Claims Putin Had These Surgeries

A journalist shared the following video of Putin on his Twitter account, where he can be seen prepping for his hospital visit and putting on the special suit.