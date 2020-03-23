The Queen Was in Contact With the Coronavirus Positive Royal Aide?

A royal aide from Buckingham Palace reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while Queen Elizabeth was still in residence.

The staff member was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week before the Queen moved to Windsor Castle. All the people who were in contact with the aide need to be in self-isolation, Mirror reports.

“The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. The palace has 500 members of staff, so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected at some stage”, an insider revealed.

Page Six reported that it is not yet known if her Majesty came into contact with the infected aide, and Buckingham Palace refused to comment.

“We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff. In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we’ve taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved”, a palace spokesperson stated for NDTV.