The Queen Was in Contact With the Coronavirus Positive Royal Aide?

A royal aide from Buckingham Palace reportedly tested positive for coronavirus while Queen Elizabeth was still in residence.
The staff member was diagnosed with Covid-19 last week before the Queen moved to Windsor Castle. All the people who were in contact with the aide need to be in self-isolation, Mirror reports.
“The worker tested positive before the Queen left for Windsor. The palace has 500 members of staff, so, like any workplace, it’s not inconceivable it would be affected at some stage”, an insider revealed.
Page Six reported that it is not yet known if her Majesty came into contact with the infected aide, and Buckingham Palace refused to comment.
A MESSAGE FROM HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN . As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part. ELIZABETH R
“We wouldn’t comment on individual members of staff. In line with the appropriate guidance and our own processes, we’ve taken the necessary actions to protect all employees and people involved”, a palace spokesperson stated for NDTV.
