Queen Elizabeth Is Isolated From Other Royals

Like everyone else on the planet, in these dire times when coronavirus has isolated us away from each other, the Queen Elizabeth is also in isolation. She is in quarantine together with eight members of staff, and not even her immediate family including her son, grandsons, and grandchildren are allowed to see her.

Two of her favorite members of staff are with her at all times, as well as a chef, a maid, and a footman. The source close to the situation said the following:

“Obviously, the fewer people are in contact with each other, the better,” a source says. “No chances can be taken with the Queen’s safety in view of her and the Duke’s ages. But it’s also for the benefit of everyone who works at the Castle.

Every firm has been told to send as many of their staff home as possible, and the Royal Family is no different…. The Queen is being looked after by her closest servants, while a couple of grooms and stable lads are looking after the horses. Like everywhere else, normal life is being put on hold.”

Prince Charles and Camila re currently in their Highland estate, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton, are staying in Anmer Hall. Their three children are currently not seeing their other grandparents, Michael and Carole Middleton. Harry and Meghan are in Canada with Archie.

A MESSAGE FROM HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN . As Philip and I arrive at Windsor today, we know that many individuals and families across the United Kingdom, and around the world, are entering a period of great concern and uncertainty. We are all being advised to change our normal routines and regular patterns of life for the greater good of the communities we live in and, in particular, to protect the most vulnerable within them. At times such as these, I am reminded that our nation’s history has been forged by people and communities coming together to work as one, concentrating our combined efforts with a focus on the common goal. We are enormously thankful for the expertise and commitment of our scientists, medical practitioners and emergency and public services; but now more than any time in our recent past, we all have a vitally important part to play as individuals – today and in the coming days, weeks and months. Many of us will need to find new ways of staying in touch with each other and making sure that loved ones are safe. I am certain we are up to that challenge. You can be assured that my family and I stand ready to play our part. ELIZABETH R

