Orlando Bloom Was Celibate for a Long Time Before He Met Katy Perry

Actor Orlando Bloom is expecting his second child with his fiancée Katy Perry, but in an interview, he gave these days the Hollywood star admits that he was not happy before the relationship with the 35-year-old singer.

The 43-year-old admitted this in an interview with Sunday Times and revealed that in an effort to improve his situation and mood, he decided to use a friend’s revolutionary advice. His friend Laird Hamilton suggested he try celibacy.

“Laird said, ‘If you want to be serious about a relationship, go celibate for a few months and figure it out. It takes away the idea of going to a party and thinking, ‘Who am I going to meet?’ I was suddenly, like, ‘Oh, I can have a relationship with a woman that is just friends”, Bloom explained.

His celibacy period lasted even longer than he had planned, exactly six months.

“I was going to do three months of abstaining, but I was really enjoying the way I was relating to women and to the feminine within myself. It was insane “, the actor told the Sunday Times, revealing there was no other kind of stimulation either.

He added: “I don’t think it’s healthy. I don’t think it was advisable. You have to keep it moving down there “.

Whether it was luck or not, Orlando shortly after that met current fiancée Katy, whom he really hung out with and connected with for the first time at the 2016 Golden Globes. However, they had previously met several times in passing at some events.

Everything after that is history, and the happy couple got engaged on Valentine’s Day 2019, and today they are expecting their first child.

“She’s very surprising. She’s witty and smart and intelligent. She’s charismatic, but she’s direct too, and this dynamic was intriguing to me”, Orlando revealed in an interview.

Pirates of the Caribbean star already has 9-year-old son Flynn with his ex-wife, model Miranda Kerr.

The two were married from 2010 to 2013, while Katy was married to British comedian Russell Brand from 2010 to 2012.