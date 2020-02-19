Celebrities

Orlando Bloom Shows off New Tattoo

by Elsa Stringer
by Elsa Stringer

Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 43, has uploaded a photo to his Instagram page where he is showcasing his newest tattoo. The post drew in a lot of attention and has more than 180,000 likes. The tattoo is a tribute to his son.

The “Lord of the Rings” and “Pirates of the Caribbean” star wished to tattoo his son’s name in Morse code, but many eagle-eyed fans pointed out that there is a mistake with the photo.

source:instagram.com

“If the tattoo was supposed to say Flynn, there is a mistake”, and “This says Frynn, I thought your son’s name is Flynn” were only some of the fan comments about the cool new forearm ink.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Round 2 with @orlandobloom + we added the missing dot to the morse code, and did a small one in memory of Sidi, his dog + conclusion: never fully trust what your clients find on pinterest 😁 + Life is officially back to normal

A post shared by BB (@balazsbercsenyi) on

Bloom posed with the tattoo artist responsible, who also uploaded the photo of them to his own account. They have since come out and said that they are aware of the mishap and that there are plans to correct it…

… and they repaired…

Bloom had Flynn with his ex-wife Miranda Kerr, and the tattoo also says he was born on January 6, 2011, at 9:03 AM.

Mabel Leaves Little to the Imagination in a Short Plunging...

Indian Singer Sushmitha Takes Her Life Over Dowry Harassment and...

Celebrities React to J Lo’s Sizzling Bikini Snap That Broke...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
13 − 1 =


Elsa Stringer

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy