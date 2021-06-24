6 Celeb Couples That Got Back Together After a Massive Split

It is hard to fix something when it’s broken. But when it comes to celebrity love couples, differences, cuts, and breakups can be left behind. The couples we have below for you are proof of this. Some of them have been split up even for decades, only to get back together. Some things get sweeter when you try them for the second time. Let’s see which power-couples got back together after having quite a public breakup.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Back in the day, and we’re talking early 2000s, Ben and J.Lo were the biggest power couple in Hollywood. They were even engaged, before splitting up in 2004. Now, seventeen years after that, the pair is back together. Before getting back to the Batman actor, Lopez was in a relationship with Alex Rodriguez. In April of 2021, A-Rod and Lope split up, and the rumors of Bennifer getting back together came to life. They were proven as true, as the pair was spotted together more often than not. A source close to the pair said: “They are both acting very comfortable in their relationship.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

These two young performers got together for the first time in 2015 and had their first massive breakup in 2018. It was rather public, and it seemed that them coming back together doesn’t seem likely. This happened in early March, but the split didn’t last for too long. In June, Gigi had already shared a photo of the two. The signal that showed they’re going strong again came in September when they welcomed a baby girl named Khai. This was evident in April when the supermodel said: “We’re very excited and happy and grateful for everyone’s well-wishes and support.”

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo

Adam Levine was the one who figured out that he belongs with Behati Prinsloo. But, he had to go the other way around to find this out – by dating someone else. Before getting back with Behati he was in a relationship with fellow model Nina Agdal. Quickly after getting back with the Victoria Secret model he immediately proposed to her. This didn’t look like him, after what he said of getting married before: ‘I’ll never get married.” He sings a different song now: “I still don’t necessarily think you have to get married unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it’s wonderful.”

Pink and Carey Hart

It takes a lot to get married and even more to remain together for long years ahead. Hard work is all that it takes, and you folks need to know it. Pink and Carey Hart are a great example of a marriage that works despite difficulties. The pair got married in 2006, and after two years they split. The breakup in 2008 wasn’t a divorce, they just stopped seeing each other. Coming back together came in 2009 when they started dating once again. It was a right move, as they reconciled, and welcomed children into their lives. Pink and Carey have two children, daughter Wilow, born in 2011, and a son Jameson born n 2016.

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Many were surprised when they saw the Roar singer and Orlando Bloom together. The Pirates of the Caribbean actor and Perry started dating after he ended his long-time relationship with supermodel Miranda Kerr. It happened in 2016, but the pair quickly parted ways only one year later in 2017. The reconciliation came in August when Katy and Orlando were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert. Romantic songs can co wonders for a relationship and they did so for these two. In 2019, two years later, they got engaged and a child followed soon after. Everything is flowing just nicely for them, despite the breakup. As you can see in all of the examples above it is possible to get back together and be stronger even if you are a celebrity.

Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne

Now, here we are talking about a couple that was together for the bigger part of their lives. After rumors that the Black Sabbath singer was cheating on his wife started circling, the pair split. Sharon was the one who opened about what happened, and about the ways, they’re trying to get back together. During and confession in her The Talk show, Sharon said: “I forgive. It’s going take a long time to trust, but we’ve been together 36 years, 34 of marriage … I just can’t think of my life without him.” the reconciliation came even after she called him a dirty dog. She also proclaimed that: “He’s gonna pay big.” All in all, they’re back together.