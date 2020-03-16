Katy Perry and Madonna Fell for Fake Videos of Italians Signing Their Songs on Balconies

The videos of Italians singing with each other on their terraces while under the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, instantly became viral. It didn’t take long for Internet trolls to come up with fake videos. And then came first celebrity victims.

Katy Perry retweeted a video of Italian people singing her hit “Roar” unitedly. The caption of the video she shared read: “A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined”, and the 35-year-old singer added: “You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this”.

You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this. ♥️🇮🇹 https://t.co/XOa0rTVNwB — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) March 14, 2020

Madonna was the second celebrity who didn’t realize that the video is fake. She shared the same video as her younger colleague, but the Italians were singing her song “I Rise”. Madonna wrote in a tweet:” Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!!”

Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!! 🌎 🌍 #irise pic.twitter.com/NJv93kWnWs — Madonna (@Madonna) March 15, 2020

The next celebrity who was touched by choice of a song by which people in Italy encourage each other while in quarantine, was British singer Cheryl. She tweeted the same video, but this time with her song “Fight for this Love”. The 36-year-old star wrote: “I’m not crying”.



The video was soon deleted.

i can only strive to have the over confidence of cheryl cole thinking that ‘fight for this love’ is internationally recognized enough for a little Italian village to be singing it from their balconies — sarah jackson (@sarahellenjack) March 15, 2020



Here are some other fake videos which appeared on social media recently.

A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing “Bitch Better Have My Money” by @Rihanna while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined 👑 #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OjcdrBNsrY — Manny (@FENTYGEMlNl) March 14, 2020

A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing “Track 10” by Charli XCX while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/P3UiVoiFVH — 𝙫𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙢 𝙫𝙧𝙤𝙤𝙢 (@burnrvbber) March 15, 2020

So beautiful seeing Italians under quarantine united by the power of Britney Spears pic.twitter.com/z3Pp1ZAJl2 — Yann (@yannhatchuel) March 15, 2020

A whole neighborhood in Italy is reciting the ‘I Am Your Mother’ monologue from Hereditary while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined. #COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/OKXfbhAJgD — a (@ephwinslow) March 15, 2020

Here is the original video that user Leonardo Carella shared on Twitter on March 13.