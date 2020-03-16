CelebritiesCoronavirus

Katy Perry and Madonna Fell for Fake Videos of Italians Signing Their Songs on Balconies

by Tracy Finke
The videos of Italians singing with each other on their terraces while under the lockdown due to coronavirus outbreak, instantly became viral. It didn’t take long for Internet trolls to come up with fake videos. And then came first celebrity victims.

Image source: Pinterest

Katy Perry retweeted a video of Italian people singing her hit “Roar” unitedly. The caption of the video she shared read: “A whole neighborhood in Italy is singing ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry while they’re on lockdown and self-quarantined”, and the 35-year-old singer added: “You cannot break the human spirit. We are one in this”.

Madonna was the second celebrity who didn’t realize that the video is fake. She shared the same video as her younger colleague, but the Italians were singing her song “I Rise”. Madonna wrote in a tweet:” Let Us All RISE UP. everywhere around the world!!”

The next celebrity who was touched by choice of a song by which people in Italy encourage each other while in quarantine, was British singer Cheryl. She tweeted the same video, but this time with her song “Fight for this Love”. The 36-year-old star wrote: “I’m not crying”.


The video was soon deleted.


Here are some other fake videos which appeared on social media recently.

Here is the original video that user Leonardo Carella shared on Twitter on March 13.

Tracy Finke

