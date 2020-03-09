Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom Postpone Their Wedding

Famous pop singer Katy Perry, 35, and her fiancée and Hollywood actor Orlando Bloom, 43, have allegedly cancelled their wedding because of the coronavirus scare.

The happy celebrity couple planned to say “I do” and everything was scheduled and done, but sadly, the trouble that the new virus brings to the world is too much to handle.

“Everything was ready for the wedding, 150 guests were called to Japan. Katy was extremely excited, especially because she is pregnant, but not everything is postponed for some other time,” said a source close to the couple.

The actor and singer are both quite sad and bummed because of the whole thing, but also sure that they have made the right decision.

The child will be Perry’s first, while Bloom has a son 9-year-old son from his first marriage. They have been together since 2016, and the first pregnancy rumors started in August of 2019.