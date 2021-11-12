30 Celebrities’ First Time Met Gala Looks That They Would Probably Like To Forget

Met Gala is the sight to be seen. The main happening is on the red carpet where superstars show off their often eccentric, unique gowns and headpieces. For stars making their debut, the Met Gala night is even more cherished since that’s the time to get noticed by producers and directors. If nothing else, it’s a way to get their face on the cover page.

When Cher wore the naked dress in 1974 she raised the bar of expectations for future celebs. Here are some of the first-timers’ outfits at the Met Gala that they would probably like to burn.

Cher

The queen of shocking costumes, Cher was glowing in Bob Mackie’s nude embellished dress back in the 1970s. This is still one of the most talked-about outfits from Met Gala.

Madonna

Even though Madonna found her fame as a pop singer in the mid-1980s, the queen of pop was only invited to the event in 1997. For the occasion, Madonna chose a theme of a star-spangled night-blue oversized dress by Versace.

Kate Moss

At only 21 years of age, Kate Moss ruled the runways in every fashion show in the world. In 1995 she was invited for the first time to attend the biggest event and the model did so wearing a pale yellow dress by Calvin Klein.

Beyonce

Beyonce made a name for herself in the late 1990s and early 2000s, but it took almost a decade for the singer to get to the red carpet of Met Gala. In 2008 she looked like a princess in the mermaid Armani Prive dress.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen

The Olsen twins are household names since they played Michelle Tanner in Full House. Mary-Kate and Ashley’s debut at the Met Gala happened in 2005. Both were wearing white and gold Chanel gowns.

Naomi Campbell

One of the first supermodels and the part of the famous cast for the “Freedom” music video came to her first Met Gala in 1990 wearing a lively Versace mini dress.

Iman

Somalian supermodel walked the red carpet of the biggest event in 1981 in a unique gold design paying a tribute to her native folklore.

Taylor Swift

The songstress was only 19 years old when she was invited to her first Met Gala event in 2008. She chose a golden, embellished, curve-hugging gown by Badgley Mischka.

Emma Watson

In 2010, Emma transformed from a little girl to a beautiful young woman in one night leaving everyone speechless when she stepped on the red carpet. The actress showed up in a white Burberry one-shoulder dress.

Anne Hathaway

The famous assistant to Meryl Streep in “The Devil Wears Prada” showed up in 2009 at the Met Gala wearing a purple Marc Jacobs mini dress.

Kristen Stewart

Before dropping off of many casting lists in Hollywood, Kirsten was the first-time attendee in 2010 wearing a classic Chanel black dress.

Victoria Beckham

We’re sure that Posh is horrified by her selection of the gown at her first 2003 Met Gala event. The Dolce&Gabanna silver-yellow, see-through mini dress looked more like a negligee than a gown.

Gwyneth Paltrow

Three years before winning an Oscar for “Shakespeare in Love” main role, Gwyneth showed up at the Met Gala rubbing elbows with many A-listers. The actress, who later found out that she “doesn’t like acting all that much”, wore a simple white floor-length dress right out of her closet. Designer unknown.

Blake Lively

The sweet Blake had her debut in 2008 on the red carpet of the most glamorous masquerade of the year wearing a black matte mermaid dress paired with black leather gloves by Ralph Lauren.

Rihanna

Rihanna looked like a princess in a white A-shaped long dress by Georges Chakra. The singer and Fenty founder was invented for the first time in 2007, one year before Beyonce.

Jennifer Lopez and P. Diddy

Twenty-two years ago JLo and P. Diddy were the “IT” couple in the showbusiness. They came together at the 1999 Met Gala event wearing a peach dress with a fur coat and an all-white suit and coat, respectively.

Diane Kruger

The star of “Inglorious Bastards” made her debut in 2004 in a silk golden Balenciaga dress.

Christy Turlington

The supermodel Christy Turlington channeled her inner Audrey Hepburn in 1992 wearing a maxi black dress and pearls around her neck.

Kendall Jenner

A mermaid pale peach dress made Kendall Jenner look like royalty in 2014. The dress was designed by Topshop.

Cara Delevingne

Nineteen years old supermodel showed up on the red carpet of the Met Gala in 2011 wearing a black neck-plunging dress by Burberry.

Sarah Jessica Parker

Before SJP hit it big with the “Sex and the City” show she got the invitation to the prime happening of the year in 1995. She chose a simple black dress with spaghetti straps.

Gisele Bundchen

Gisele went to her first Met Gala event in 1999 when she was just starting to make the name for herself in the fashion industry.

Kate Hudson

In 2003 Kate Hudson went for a classic look in a white long dress by Stella McCartney.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi looked amazing in a bright red dress embellished with lace and thigh-high slit by Diane von Furstenberg. The supermodel made her debut at the event in 2015.

Karolina Kurkova

Karolina can wear just about anything and she will still look like a superstar. For this special night in 2003, the model was wearing a big smile, a good mood, and a kind attitude. And the long, simple, black dress that accentuated her curves.

Katy Perry

For her outing in 2009, Katy Perry came very dressed-down in a bright blue, floor-length gown by Tommy Hilfiger.

Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican beauty showed up in 2011 in a dark-grey studded dress by Tom Ford. She completed the look with dark lipstick, black nail polish, and a black straightened hairdo.

Karlie Kloss

Before she got the gig as Victoria’s Secret’s model, Karlie Kloss showed up on the red carpet of the happening in a purple, backless dress by Donna Karan back in 2010.

Kim Kardashian

In 2013 Kim Kardashian was pregnant with her first child. Met Gala’s invitation probably came in the worst possible moment for the reality star, but she managed to pull it off and look glamorous in Givenchy’s floral dress.

Cindy Crawford

Believe it or not, the supermodel got her first invite in 2009 when she was already retired from the fashion shows. Cindy showed up in a bright, metallic blue dress by Versace.