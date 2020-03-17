Olga Kurylenko Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The list of celebrities who have been infected with coronavirus is expanding, and the latest one who teste positive is the Ukrainian-French actress and model Olga Kurylenko, 40.

She posted the following caption on the photo, in which she revealed the sad news:

“Locked up at home after having tested positive for Coronavirus. I’ve actually been ill for almost a week now. Fever and fatigue are my main symptoms. Take care of yourself and do take this seriously!”

As with all other celebrities and non-celebrities, we wish her a speedy recovery. Make sure to follow the protocols and keep yourself and everyone around you safe and healthy!