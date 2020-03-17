Bombshell Jailyne Ojeda Shares Her Workout Routine

The Mexican beauty Jailyne Ojeda, who is famous for her curves, shared with her followers on Instagram a video of her workout routine.

“This is why I’m so skinny im always jumping around I’m never still”, social media influencer wrote in the caption of the video in which she is jumping through a hula hoop.

Jailyne is wearing sky blue leggings with cloud print and light blue top, while her long black hair was let loose.

Her workout routine with hula hoop consists of rotating the hoop around her waist with moving upper body and jumping through the hoop. In the video, Mexican bombshell shows her other hula hoop techniques.

Her followers were delighted with her routine, and a little bit worried. „Doesn’t that hurt your neck? Lol“, one of social media users wrote.

„I always wanted to hula hoop, idk how to“, another one wrote. „Nice“, „Just amazing all-around“, „Not skinny… you Slim Thick“, some of the comments on her Instagram video read.