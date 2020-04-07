Jojo Babie Flaunts Her Peachy Posterior in New Instagram Post

Instagram model Jojo Babie delighted her followers with another photo from quarantine. The blond bombshell flaunted her curves in a skin-colored dress and high heels, which emphasized her peachy posterior.

“Home with you 24/7 and I still follow you around everywhere”, she wrote in the caption and added: “Do you care If I follow you?”.

Her question got more than 2800 replies. “Love you can follow me until the end of time!’, “Yes, I would. It would bring meaning to my dull life”, “I will be the happiest person in the world”, some of the comments read.

Jojo Babie has 9.6 million followers on Instagram, and she is entertaining them almost daily with her provocative photos. Kansas girl, with Laos origin, is famous for her curves, which she gladly shows to her fans in sultry poses.