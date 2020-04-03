Celebrities

Jojo Babie Celebrates Thick Thursday: “Have a Bootyful Day!”

by Tracy Finke
Instagram model Jojo Babie decided to celebrate “Tick Thursday” by sharing a steamy photo and showing her thick curvaceous body.

Image source: Instagram

“Happy Thick Thursday, friends! Have a bootyful day”, the blond bombshell wrote in the caption. Babie was posing in pink top and black skin-tight shorts.

Her followers showered her with compliments and showed their love for Babie by hitting the like button 74.600 times. “Thick and lovely”, “Hey stay safe hun”, “Smokin hot”, “Gorgeous woman”, some of the comments read.

Tracy Finke

