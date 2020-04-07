Bruce Willis and Demi Moore Quarantine Together: Fans Ask Where’s His Wife?

Former Hollywood couple Demi Moore, 57, and Bruce Willis, 65, is spending time in quarantine together with their family, while all wear matching pajamas. Even pets.

Two decades since their divorce, the actors have been building a friendship and are very dedicated to their children and family. They enjoy each other’s company in self-isolation during coronavirus pandemic.

Their 26-year-old daughter Tallulah posted on Instagram a photo of Bruce and ex-wife Demi posing hugged after many years, while behind their daughter, Scout, 28, stands with her leg up in the air and laughs widely. Tallulah’s boyfriend, Dillon Buss, stands on the side and holds a small dog on his shoulder. The other dog, which lies on the couch, also has a green pajama.

In another photo, Dillon and family are posing on the couch, holding a huge fork and spoon and their pets in their hands.

Demi and Bruce were married from 1987 to 2000 and have three daughters, while their oldest daughter Rumer, 31, is not in these photos.

After their divorce, Bruce and Demi married new partners.

Bruce was even present at the wedding of Demi Moore and her second, now ex-husband Ashton Kutcher, in 2005, while last year Demi was at Bruce’s renewed vow with his wife, Emma Heming, with whom she has two daughters.

They are one big happy family, so Bruce and Emma were a great support to Demi when she published her memoir entitled “Inside Out” last year.

Otherwise, while Bruce is quarantined with Demi, everyone wonders where his current wife, Emma, is. She only commented on the family photo with: “Not many can pull that color off! Lookin good squad”.

Bruce has two children with her – Mabel (8) and Evelyn (5).