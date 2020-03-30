Jojo Babie: “I Hope I Bring More Happiness to Your Life”

Instagram model Jojo Babie is famous for her lush curves and her distinctive appearance. More than 9.6 followers regularly enjoy her provocative photos, especially in times of coronavirus pandemic, when blond bombshell almost daily shares her pictures from quarantine.

This time, Jojo thanked her loyal followers for showing her “so much love”. She also expressed her wishes: “I hope I bring more happiness to your life”.

Babie posed in a colorful dress with a plunging neckline that left little to the imagination. Her fans were stunned with her look and showered her with compliments.

“Very beautiful”, “Your beauty CURE coronavirus”, “You have a body to worship”, some of the comments read.