Bodybuilder Postpones Wedding to His Plastic Doll Partner

Since isolation is recommended around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are forced to cancel or postpone their important events. The same happened to one bodybuilder from Kazakhstan. Yuri Tolochko, who wants to marry Margo, a silicon doll, postponed his wedding plans amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. He revealed the sad news on his Instagram account.

He posted this as the caption below the video:

“Dear friends, our wedding has been postponed due to self-isolation. As soon as the mandatory quarantine is lifted, we will plan the wedding within a few days.”

Many celebrities have already put their big days on hold, not willing to risk mass gatherings in these rough times.