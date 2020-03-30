CelebritiesCoronavirus

Bodybuilder Postpones Wedding to His Plastic Doll Partner

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Since isolation is recommended around the world because of the coronavirus pandemic, people are forced to cancel or postpone their important events. The same happened to one bodybuilder from Kazakhstan. Yuri Tolochko, who wants to marry Margo, a silicon doll, postponed his wedding plans amidst the COVID-19 outbreak. He revealed the sad news on his Instagram account.

Source: Instagram

He posted this as the caption below the video:

“Dear friends, our wedding has been postponed due to self-isolation. As soon as the mandatory quarantine is lifted, we will plan the wedding within a few days.”

View this post on Instagram

Друзья, свадьба переносится. Из-за карантина. Сразу же, как снимут карантин, в течение нескольких дней мы сыграем свадьбу. В целом, настроены решительно, настроение отличное))) Предварительно карантин объявлен до середины апреля. P.S. Ну и чтобы вы не грустили, предлагаю красивое видео, снятое во время катания на тук-туке по острову Самет. Наслаждайтесь!) #будущеенаступило #маргоживая #марго #мояпринцесса👑 #любофф #толочокоттолочко #моядевушка #lovestory #живинаполнуюкатушку #казахстан #юрийтолочко #толочкокачоккрасавчик #умныйкачок #качокромантик #качок #атлет #бодибилдинг #сексуальность #sexy #девушкамоеймечты #мачо #самец #альфа #beast #muscleman #prettygirl #нурсултан #астана #яготовцеловатьпесокпокоторомутыходила @margo_party

A post shared by OddJak / Юрий Толочко (@yurii_tolochko) on

Many celebrities have already put their big days on hold, not willing to risk mass gatherings in these rough times.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Travel to LA During Isolation

Check Out These 22 Countries That Are Coronavirus-Free!

New York Will Not Be Put Under Quarantine Promises Trump!

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
4 × 15 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy