These Celebrity Couples Split Right After Having a Child

Many Hollywood celebrity couples broke up right after they welcomed their baby. We present to you the list of the most talked-about celebrities who decided to split after the birth of the child.

Sean Combs (Diddy) and Kim Porter

Diddy broke up with his girlfriend Kim Porter just months after the model gave birth to his twin daughters Jessie and D’Lila (13) in 2007.

The couple has been dating and breaking up since 1994 and finally separated in 2007 because Diddy had a baby with another woman five months before the twins were born, something Kim learned about during her pregnancy.

When asked if this was the reason for their parting, she said: “That was definitely one of the reasons”. She remained on good terms with the rapper until she sadly passed away from pneumonia in 2018 at the age of 47.

Britney Spears and Kevin Federline

Pop princess Britney Spears has married dancer Kevin Federline after breaking up with Justin Timberlake. In October 2004, she married him, and they were together for two years, during which time they had two children.

Her younger son was less than a month old when she asked for a divorce in November 2006. They reportedly divorced because he sought every excuse to go to Las Vegas parties without her, where he acted immoral and irresponsible.

50 Cent and Daphne Joy

The rapper 50 Cent got his son Sire Jackson with model Daphne Joy in September 2012. He first hid for a year that they welcomed a child, only to police later release the news that they had become parents after they broke up due to domestic violence she reported in 2013.

The rapper was accused of striking Joy and destroying her $ 7,000 property after learning she had cheated on him and received three years of probation for that.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson

There have been many headlines regarding the breakup of the reality star and her former partner basketball player Tristan Thompson.

After announcing to the whole world that they were together in 2016, they got their daughter True in April 2018.

Although it looked like Chloe had finally found her prince after having a drama with ex-husband Lamar Odom for years, Tristan had cheated on Khloe with several different women a few days before the birth of their daughter, all of which was recorded on video by one club.

Khloe forgave him for his outburst, and then he made even more stupid things.

When their daughter True was ten months old, Thompson cheated on Khloe again with Jordyn Woods, who was Kylie Jenner’s best friend. They made love at a house party organized by her family.

After that, Khloe and Tristan parted ways, and in January this year, it was rumored that they had reconciled.

Ciara and Future

Singer Ciara and her ex-fiancé Future quickly fell in love but also parted ways rapidly. The rapper proposed to the singer on her birthday in 2013, but they split three months later after getting their son Zahir.

It was rumored that they had parted ways because Future cheated on Ciara with his wardrobe consultant Tyrina Lee.

After learning of the affair, the singer was completely broken because she always said it was the man of her life who she wanted to marry one day. She even took a picture for a magazine in a white wedding dress after he asked for it, but unfortunately, that story ended soon.

Alex Rodriguez and Cynthia Scurtis

Former professional baseball player Alex Rodriguez and his ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis divorced after six years of marriage in 2008 when their second daughter was just ten weeks old.

Gossip circulated that Alex was photographed with an unknown woman who was later identified as a Las Vegas stripper.

Their marriage broke after Alex fell in love with Madonna and after his message was found, which he sent to the singer saying she was “the woman of his life.”

Three months later, their marriage was legally ended, and they had a bad relationship, until last year when Jennifer Lopez, Alex’s current fiancée, posted a joint photo of the entire family, which also shows Cynthia.

Other couples who also broke up weeks or months after the baby was born were: Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna, Janet Jackson and Wissam Al Mana, Christina Milian and The-Dream, as well as many other public figures.