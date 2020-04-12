Celebrities

Britney Spears Pregnant, Boyfriend Worried About Her Health

by Elsa Stringer
Pop star Britney Spears, 38, is allegedly pregnant with her third child, and first with boyfriend Sam Asghari, 26. An anonymous source close to the couple revealed the news for a magazine.

After some troublesome years, she finally has a major reason to feel happy and satisfied with her life. Britney has also shared with her friends and family that her period was late and that she can feel a baby growing inside of her.

The source also said Spears started buying things for the baby and things it is going to be a girl. Still, she is not yet 100% sure in her pregnancy and is avoiding to test herself fully because she does not want to be disappointed if there is no baby after all.

Following a rough period in her life, she wants the euphoria about a potential addition to the family to last as long as possible. On the other hand, Sam is worried that a baby could affect her mental health.

 

Britney assures him everything will be okay, and that she misses being a full-time mother, considering their other children live with their father. Only time will tell if she really is pregnant and what kind of parents the pair will be.

