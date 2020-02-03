Ciara Posts a Special Photo and Caption on Instagram

Famous American R&B singer Ciara, 34, and her husband and NFL player Russell Wilson, 31, are pregnant again! The music star shared the happy news with her fans on Instagram in a special way, and her 24.4 million followers could not be happier for the pair.

Alongside a beautiful photo, she wrote “Number 3”. In the photo, she is posing while standing on some beach rocks in the distance. Since she has turned sideways, her baby bump is more than visible!

View this post on Instagram Number 3. 📸: @DangeRussWilson A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on Jan 30, 2020 at 5:20am PST

Her proud husband is the one who took the photo, which already has more than 1.4 million likes and almost 50, 000 comments.

They have been married since 2016 and they are currently a family of four. Ciara 5-year-old son from her previous relationship with the rapper Future lives with them. Ciara and Russell have a 2-year-old daughter together.

They met in Los Angeles and it was love at first sight. “The first day we met, I was like ‘Yeeees!’”, said the singer with a smile on her face, remembering the moment God answered her prayers.

“Before I met my husband, I was going through one of the hardest moments of my life. I was a single mother, and have never felt something like that before. It made me stop, look back, and think, ‘Ok, I have to change something’”, she said last year.

“I was always a person who prays no matter the circumstances, but when I prayed for this, I was specific about what I hope for in my life, and everything was connected to love and my maturity. I was ready for the next level, I wanted more from myself, and I definitely prayed a lot. I cried a lot, and then cry, and God really is good!” the beautiful singer concluded back then.

Russell accepted her son as his own, and she will be forever grateful for that.