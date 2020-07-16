6 Reasons Why Canada is The Best Country to Immigrate

Canada, being the second-largest country in the world – is the best country for immigrants. The immigration site in Canada has crashed multiple times because there are people all over the world who want to immigrate to this country. Because of its scenic beauty and a large number of unpopulated areas, big job opportunities – Canada is such a popular choice. America’s recent Immigration policies have attracted more immigrants to Canada.

Canada has always been welcoming to its immigrants. In the early 1970s, most of the immigrants were from European countries. But now, Canada has immigrants from more than 20 countries. It has always looked after its immigrants and has set the target to about 350,000 immigrants by 2021. There are many reasons to justify this attraction of immigrants to this country in North America. The following are the six most important reasons that Canada is the best country to immigrate to.

1. Work Opportunities

One of the most important factors immigrants look for are work opportunities. Canada is facing a shortage of laborers in their country. Canadian citizens don’t have the right pace and the skillset, so they do look for foreign countries for the same. For the immigrants, Canada offers a Work Permit Visas for businessmen and workers. More than 300,000 people are approved with Work Permit Visas in Canada. You need to have a job offer, and you can easily get your Visa.

The Work permit Visa has a lot of advantages:

Travel across Canada

Apply for jobs and work under the assigned employer

You can also apply for the Permanent Resident Visa later

Get paid in dollars

If you have an unrestricted work permit, you can work under any employer in Canada. It’s easy to get jobs with minimum wages in Canada. But you need prior work experience for any job with the required skill set.

2. Educational Opportunities

Another important reason that Canada is the best country to immigrate is its quality educational system. Canada has always taken care of its students and hasn’t discriminated against the immigrants. The Canadian government has arranged a fund of about $ 150 million in education for foreign students.

Students can also work while studying to support their financial needs. And if you complete your degree from any Canadian university, you can easily get a job in Canada. The following are some of the most important reasons that students all over the world come to Canada to complete their education:

Quality education system

Friendly Canadian citizens and students

Availability of almost every educational program

3. Permanent Resident Opportunities

Canada always provides its immigrants to be Permanent Residents. It has a systematic and justified process to apply for the PR (Permanent Resident) Visa. The validity of the PR visa is five years, and you can renew it later. You can get the Canadian PR visa if you apply for it exclusively. You can get under the different programs the Canadian government has launched like:

QSWP (Quebec Skilled Worker Program)

Express Entry Program

PNP (Provincial Nominee Program)

The PR visa might not make you a citizen of Canada, but it can provide you with the following:

Can live and work anywhere in Canada according to your choice

Can study in any Canadian universities

Healthcare and other social benefits are provided

Can apply for being a Canadian citizenship

Security under Canadian law

Applying for Canadian citizenship is easier if you already had a Canadian PR visa. You need to go

through some citizenship tests to get Canadian citizenship. You can visit ApnaToronto to practice some of the important questions asked while applying for the Canadian citizenship tests. Going through the practice tests from ApnaToronto can bring you confidence so that you don’t get nervous while taking the test.

They provide chapter by chapter and topic by topic questions to help you understand the process in detail. One must answer 15 questions out of 20 correctly to get Canadian citizenship. Always make sure that you are eligible for the test and practice these tests a lot. The test generally covers the history, responsibilities of citizens, government, and the judicial system of Canada.

4. Embracing Nature to Immigrants and Multiculturalism

Canada has always been welcoming to its immigrants. It has never discriminated against the non-citizens. Canada is one of the safest countries in the world too. The Canadian government, in the 1970s, adopted many policies to adopt multiculturalism. With more than 21,9% of its population being foreign-born, Canada has always encouraged immigrants to join their county. Canada has over 41 ethnic communities.

5. 10th Largest Economy in the world

Canada has the 10th largest economy in the world. Having a good economic condition in a country is important for its citizens and immigrants as well. Canada overtook Russia in 2015 in the largest economy list in the world. 78.9% of Canada’s economy is through service-related jobs – which is beneficial for immigrants. With an output of about $ 48,100 per capita, Canada has decent economic conditions to satisfy a large number of immigrants.

6. Beautiful Place to Live

With Canada’s beauty on its side, it attracts a lot of immigrants around the world. From its historical buildings, mountains, coastal regions – there are a lot of places to visit if you are staying in Canada.

You can go for hiking trails, visit the historical sites and parks whenever you want. Canadian cities like Toronto or Calgary are some of the cleanest cities in the world. You can visit the following places if you are staying in Canada:

Georgian Bay in Ontario

Banff in Alberta

Cape Breton in Nova Scotia

Churchill in Manitoba

Ottawa

Whistler in Western Canada

Summing Up

Canada is one of the most visited countries in the world. Because of the quality education and job opportunities, Canada is one of the best countries for immigrants. Canada is known for its hospitality and beauty. Canada is one of the safest countries and has always been welcoming to its immigrants.