Best Movies and Series of Ali Larter

Ali Larter, also known as Alison Elizabeth Larter, is an American actress famous for her dual roles in Heroes.

In this article, we are going to discuss some of her famous movies and series of all time.

1. Varsity Blues

Varsity Blues is a coming-of-age 1999 movie which is full of drama. In this film, Larter does the acting along with her friend, Amy Smart.

In fact, Smart encourages her to go for an audition so that they both can do the performance together.

It is the story of a college football team in which the star quarterback of the team has an injury. So, the team doesn’t have any option but to come under the questionable leadership of the new quarterback.

In this movie, she plays the role of Darcy Sears who was the love interest of the main character.

2. Resident Evil: Extinction

Her role in Resident Evil (2007) also gave her fame. She is doing the acting of a videogame character, Claire Redfield.

In the movie, Larter is the leader of a convoy of zombie survivors. These survivors go to Alaska for a haven.

In an interview, Larter explained her role as a strong, patient, and caring leader. She has to show patience sometimes and has to become a friend or mother of her group.

This versatile character gave her fame, and people love her acting skills.

3. Heroes

It is the NBC fiction drama television series in which Larter plays a dual role. In the first seasons, she played the role of Niki Sanders, and in others, she played the role of Tracy Strauss.

Niki Sanders was a wife, mother, and a former internet stripper. She has superhuman qualities and alternate personalities. These personalities are Niki and Jessica.

In the third season, she shifted to Tracy Strauss. She can freeze objects and turn their bodies into water.

According to different resources, she did an impressive job during auditions. She just embraced the character and owned it. That’s why directors became interested in her acting skills after this project.

4. Final Destination 2

In Final Destination and its sequel, Final Destination 2, Ali Larter plays the role of Clear Marie Rivers.

In this movie, Kimberly Corman has a premonition. A horrible highway accident is going to happen while she is waiting for Route 23. Now, her job is to save the survivors by cheating Death.

Larter is playing a supportive role in the movie whose job is to assist Corman in saving the survivors.

5. House on Haunted Hill

It is a 1999 movie in which a group of strangers spend a night in a house that is believed to be haunted. An eccentric millionaire offered 1 million dollars to those who would spend a night in that haunted house.

In this movie, Larter plays the role of Sarah Wolfe. She is a supportive character and among those strangers who will spend the night in this house.

It was her third movie and she did a great job in this horror movie.

6. Legally Blonde

Legally Blonde is a 2001 movie which is the highest-grossing film domestically of Larter.

It is about fashion-conscious girl Elle Wood and her boyfriend Warner Huntington. Warner leaves her and goes to Harvard Law School behind a smarter girl.

To prove her worth, Elle also enrolled in Harvard. There, she defends an innocent suspect, teaches Warner a lesson, and knows her worth.

Larter plays the role of the widow, Brooke Taylor Windham, who is accused of her husband’s murder. Elle protects her from accusation.

7. Marigold

Marigold is a romantic musical comedy which was released in 2007. It is the story of Marigold, an American actress, who went to India to experience Bollywood firsthand.

She went to Bollywood to do a movie. Unfortunately, it got canceled, but she did have a small role in a Bollywood musical movie. There, she fell in love with the choreographer, Prem.

Larter has played the role of Marigold in it. She said in an interview that this role was challenging for her because she didn’t have any professional training in singing and dancing.

So, this role shows her commitment and the level of effort she can put into a project.

Conclusion

So, these are seven movies and series of Larter. These show her commitment, hard work, and ability to take on challenging and different roles.

