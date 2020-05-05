6 Most Bizarre Celebrity Prenups

Hollywood’s most famous stars know the importance of protecting their money in marriage, so before they enter a new phase of life, they often sign prenuptial agreements. This is a list of the most bizarre celebrity prenups.

1. Beyonce and Jay-Z

Some of the most famous musicians in the world have been dating for years before they decided to get married, but when it finally came, they decided to put some things on paper and make a deal. By doing so, the wealthy rapper pledged to pay $ 5 million to his wife for each childbirth, and in case of a divorce, she would receive $ 1 million for each year of marriage.

It is unknown if he paid her $ 5 or $ 10 million after giving birth to the twins.

2. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

The Australian actress has decided to secure herself before marriage to keep her husband on the “right track”. Money was not so important to her, but the certainty that he would no longer be under the influence of illegal substances. If he consumed anything, he would immediately annul the marriage.

3. Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez

Ben and Jennifer never got married, but they were engaged. That means only one thing in Hollywood – they were able to get a pre-marital contract. Jennifer, who was clearly jealous, asked Ben to sign that in the case of fraud, and the half of his property would go to her.

Ben’s request was different. He demanded that his future wife legally commits to intimacy, at least four times a week. Although they broke up after two years just before the wedding and did not fulfill these requirements, they allegedly suffered for each other long after the break.

4. Kim Kardashian and Kanye West

If a famous couple divorces, Kanye will have to pay $ 10 million to Kim but also to give her the family villa they live in, as well as all the valuable gifts she has received from him some. On the other hand, she wouldn’t have to share with him what she earned thanks to her reality show in case of divorce.

5. Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Allegedly, the only thing that Jessica Biel was worried about is adultery. Because Justin cheated on her with actress Olivia Munn before the marriage, she demanded that she get half a million dollars in compensation if he succumbs again to the charms of another woman.

6. Charlie Sheen and Brooke Mueller

Brooke realized that she was in a relationship with an addict and a womanizer, so she decided to have a good marriage with a strong prenuptial agreement. Immediately after the wedding, she received half a million dollars, and for each year they spent together, Shin, 54, paid her an additional $ 300,000.

Also, she received $ 100,000 each for relocation, as well as all his movable property after the divorce.