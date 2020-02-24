Celebrities

Kanye West Is Being a Jerk Again to Kim Kardashian

by Tracy Finke
by Tracy Finke

The rapper and designer Kanye West is known as an egocentric, but many believed that when it came to his wife, he could sometimes think of others as well. Judging by the latest footage of the famous couple, they were mistaken.

Image source: Twitter

Two times this week, Kanye has acted outrageously towards Kim Kardashian, and her fans are angry that the rapper, with whom she has four children, has put her in such an embarrassing situation in public.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Reveals How Kanye West Makes Her Feel Stressed and Anxious

First of all, at a basketball game, West did not return a kiss to his wife when they found themselves in the frame of the so-called “Kiss Cam”, which is why many have criticized him on social networks. The reality star was visibly feeling uncomfortable.

The second “incident” caused more controversy. Social media users have been angered by footage from their vacation in Paris, where the couple was kissing while riding an elevator, and then Kanye goes out and leaves his wife to carry her bags on her own and doesn’t even stop to hold her door.

Read Also: Kim Kardashian Mocked About Wearing a “Curtain” to Kanye’s Opera

Lisa Marie Presley Reveals Details From Her Marriage to Michael...

Elizabeth Hurley Reveals Her Teen Son Takes Her Bikini Photos

Kim Kardashian’s Photos Spark Rumors About Butt Implants Again

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
28 − 2 =


Tracy Finke

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy