Jennifer Lopez Loves the Engagement Ring Ben Affleck Gave Her in 2002

Jennifer Lopez was in the center of media attention in 2002 when her then-boyfriend, famous actor Ben Affleck gave her a beautiful engagement ring.

Until then, almost no one had seen such a ring that stood out with its 6 carats and shone in a thousand pink shades, for which Ben had set aside around $ 1.2 million.

Still, it didn’t help to keep their relationship stable for the rest of their lives. After Ben, the singer was married to another famous singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has twins, and now she’s engaged to retired baseball player Alex Rodriguez. Nevertheless, it looks like she still remembers her old engagement ring.

During an interview with Zane Lowe, she stated that she adored the unusual ring, but also the fact that she got it. The theme of the ring came up when Zane asked her what she was doing in quarantine and how she passes the time, and she replied that she was watching a movie with Barbra Streisand with her children, which she met while she was engaged to Ben.

“I met her at an Oscar party, years ago, and I was at the time engaged to Ben Affleck, and she’s really into diamonds, which I didn’t know. He had given me a pink diamond, which got a lot of press and was whatever. I loved getting it, don’t get me wrong. So, she came up to me, and like, she’s heard of it. I’m like, ‘Oh My God’. And she’s like, ‘Can I see your ring?’ And she asked me about the ring, but then she asked me – and I thought it was so strange – about being famous, and how I handle it”, Lopez explained.

She and Ben had never been married since they broke up in 2004, and a year later, he married actress Jennifer Garner, with whom he had three children. They divorced in 2018.

On the other side, Jennifer seems to have luck with diamonds. In 2019, she received a beautiful engagement ring from her current fiancé Alex, a 15-carat worth over $ 1 million.

The couple is also planning a wedding, but because of the coronavirus pandemic, the ceremony will have to wait.