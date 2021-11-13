80+ Exclusive Photos Of Jennifer Lopez’s Red Carpet Iconic Looks

When Jenny from the Block debuted on the music scene in the mid-1990s, she immediately drew a lot of attention from the media and the audience alike. Back in the day, JLo was known for her big hair, short skirts, and velour sweatpants. Fortunately, Jennifer Lopez’s style has matured to the point that she is now regarded as a fashion icon.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and remember some of the pop star’s most memorable ensembles.

1994

A girl from the Bronx was first spotted in Los Angeles as a backup dancer. However, as soon as she stepped onto the floor, or red carpet, or one of the stages, music producers saw big business in this fierce Latin girl. Jennifer’s ambition and hard work kickstarted her career beyond everything she ever dreamed of.

1997

“Selena” was Jenny’s big break that embedded her name as the highest-paid Latin actress in Hollywood. At the premiere, Lopez wore a classic metallic embellished gown.

The success of her first movie landed her an invitation for the Oscars that same year. JLo showed up wearing the studded dress by Badgely Mishka.

1998

In January, the singer attended The Golden Globes, flaunting her abs in a cut, one-shoulder gown.

On Feb. 28, 1998, at the 17th Annual CFDA Awards Lopez wore a sheer, naked dress giving us the first glimpse of her glamorous style.

In May of 1998, Jennifer attended MTV Music Awards in Versace outfit. The actress went with the same designer for her stroll down the red carpet of the VH1 Fashion Awards in October of the same year. 1999

In February 1999 the music star went to the 41st Annual Grammy Awards wearing a deep gold embellished mini dress.

One month later, in March, it was time for the Academy Awards. Lopez showed up looking like a princess in a Badgely Mishka black, long, strapless dress completed with a diamond necklace and an elegant bun.

In December of 1999, Jen shocked everyone with the plunging neckline dress that she chose for VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards.

2000

The most iconic look happened on February 23rd, 2000 at the Grammy Awards when Lopez showed up in the famous Versace gown. No one remembers who won the Grammy’s that year. Jenny was the absolute winner in all categories.

In September 1999, at the MTV Music Awards Jennifer matched P. Diddy’s, her then-boyfriend, outfit with white jeans and a bandana.

2001

For the Oscars, the singer picked Chanel’s glamorous dress looking modest compared to her previous outfits. Or did she? Take a better look, the top is completely see-through!

2002

For the 2002 Academy Awards, Lopez looked stunning in a pale pink Versace gown and a 60s inspired hairdo.

May of 2002 was a busy time for the singer. For the premiere of “Enough” where she was the protagonist playing battered woman, Lopez wore a light, pink, sheer dress.

A couple of weeks later, the star made a nod to her roots wearing velour sweatpants, high-heels, and big hoops.

In December, Jennifer Lopez had another movie premiere – “Maid in Manhattan”. The actress wore a nude-colored Vera Wang classic dress.

2003

At the premiere of “Daredevil” in February of 2003, Bennifer showed up in matching black outfits. Lopez was wearing a strapless black gown while Ben Affleck donned a classic black suit and white tie.

A month later, the singer came solo wearing a stunning Valentino gown.

In August, at the “Gigli” premiere, the couple showed up looking glamorous again. Jennifer was wearing a Gucci jumpsuit, with a belly button-deep neckline.

On Halloween, Jennifer showed up in a strange-looking Dolce&Gabanna gown. Maybe it was a costume? In any case, surely this is the look Jenny would like to forget.

2004

By the Golden Globes in January, the romance with Ben Affleck was over, and Jenny swiftly bounced back and went on with her engagements. She attended the event wearing a bright orange Michael Kors dress and golden hoops.

In April, the actress came to the Costume Institute Gala happening to honor her Latino roots looking like a flamenco dancer in a lacy black Dolce&Gabanna dress.

2005

JLo showed up in March of 2005 to promote her new album “Rebirth” at the Virgin Megastore on Times Square. The poncho and jeans combination might look like a fashion flop these days, but at the time it was considered trendy.

2006

Jenny was back on the red carpet of the Oscars wearing a sage Jean Desses floor-length gown. She looked classy and glamorous her hip-hop beginnings clearly fading away. The singer was turning to more mature looks, with subtle jewelry and classic hairstyles.

In May, Lopez attended Met Gala looking like royalty. A simple, white gown by Versace made the popstar the belle of the ball.

In August, at the MTV Music Awards, Jennifer went for a more funky look. She found her groove in Biba’s short sparkly dress paired with a matching headpiece.

2007

Another Oscar event, another great look by Marchesa.

In July, Jennifer showed up in the land of her ancestors, in San Juan, Puerto Rico for the premiere of “El Cantante”. Again, Lopez looked like a superstar in a classic, ruffle dress paired with chandelier earrings.

In September, Jennifer Lopez became a fashion designer when she launched her first show at the Mercedes-Benz fashion week. She walked the runway at the end like a pro. This marked the beginning of the new Jennifer Lopez. She was not only a dancer, singer, and actress, but she was on her way to becoming a highly successful businesswoman.

2008

Only days before giving birth to twins from her marriage with Marc Anthony, Maximilian David, and Emme Maribel, the singer attended a Unicef benefit event wearing a Gucci gown.

By May, Jenny was back to her old self. She made an entrance at the Met Gala wearing an Alberta Ferretti enchanting gown fit for a queen paired with the matching bracelet and big curls.

2009