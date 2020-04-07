Celebrities

Beyonce and Jay-Z Celebrated the 12th Wedding Anniversary

by Tracy Finke
Tina Knowles took to Instagram to congratulate her daughter Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z 12th wedding anniversary.

The 66-year-old entrepreneur remembered her daughter’s wedding in 2008 and wrote a beautiful tribute to the famous couple.

Image source: Pinterest

“Happy anniversary to Bey and Jay! It seemed like yesterday these guys walked down the Aisle. Those are my arms in the fluffing her dress!!! Such beautiful memories of that day now it’s twelve years later! Three gorgeous babies later and love still prevails. Ahem, I designed that dress”, Tina wrote.

Image source: Instagram

Beyonce and Jay Z met in 1999, and a year later, they became a couple. They have collaborated several times during the relationship, and “Crazy In Love” has remained their biggest hit. They got their first child, Blue Ivy, in 2012, and their marriage was shaken by rumors of his infidelity two years after.

Image source: Pinterest

Beyonce raised a lot of dust after highlighting in a few songs in her 2016 album “Lemonade” that she knew about the affair. The twins Sir and Rumi were born in 2017, and despite rumors, their marriage is still strong.

