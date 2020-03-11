Corey Feldman Accuses Charlie Sheen of Assaulting Him and Corey Haim: Sheen Denies It!

Hollywood actor Corey Feldman recently noted that he would expose people who abused him and his late friend Corey Haim in the latest documentary “My Truth: The R*pe of Two Coreys”.

The premiere took place at a Los Angeles cinema, and today Feldman, 48, told the bitter truth about the dark side of Hollywood while he and Haim were children. Among the abusers, the actor mentions the famous Charlie Sheen.

The actor in the film claims that Haim, an actor who passed away in 2010, told him that Sheen abused him while filming Steven Spielberg’s “Lucas” in 1986. Feldman burst into tears as he recounted what his friend had told him.

“This wasn’t like a one-time thing he said in passing. It wasn’t like ‘Oh, by the way, this happened.’ He went into great detail,” Feldman says.

He points out that Sheen r*ped the actor in broad daylight, while anyone could go walked by and see what was going on.

Feldman’s ex-wife, Susannah Sprague, who divorced the actor in 2009, also said Haim had told her all the details of the incident. They are not the only ones who tell the same story about Sheen, Daily Mail reports. Several of their colleagues agreed on this.

In a statement for HuffPost, Charlie Sheen denied these allegations.

“These sick, twisted and outlandish allegations never occurred”, Sheen stated and urged everyone “to consider the source and read what Haim’s mother Judy Haim has to say”.