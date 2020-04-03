Best Celebrity Mugshots & Prison Stories

In addition to the glamorous life, celebrities are often accompanied by scandals and gossip, and many of them often end up in prison for their behavior. These are their prison stories.

Actor Mel Gibson was arrested in 2006 by police and later charged with anti-semitism. He was captured in Malibu, California, and the actor later said he was angry, stating that Jews were the cause of all the wars in the world. The police officer who stopped him secretly recorded it and later sold it to the media.

The actress Heather Locklear, who has struggled with alcohol addiction for years, was also sentenced to jail. She assaulted a police officer and was sentenced to prison and mandatory rehabilitation.

“Home Alone” star Macaulay Culkin has been known for his mischievous behavior and was jailed for illegal substances possession. The police would often found various substances in the actor’s property, and so far, he has paid a hefty sum of money to get out of it.

Actress Lindsay Lohan ended up in an orange prison suit after she didn’t appear in a court-ordered rehabilitation clinic. As a result, she received a 90-day prison sentence, and her police photos toured the world.

A few years ago, Paris Hilton ended up behind bars. The wealthy heiress drove a car under the influence with an invalid driver’s license and was caught by police. She received 45 days in prison.

Charlie Sheen has a great career when it comes to problems with authorities. The actor was arrested on Christmas Day 2009 for molesting then-wife Brooke Mueller in Aspen. They released him the same day, and he had to pay $ 8,500. He was later indicted several more times and is known for his outbursts for which he ends up in a cell for at least a couple of hours.

The comedian Russell Brand was angry with the paparazzi a few years ago and allegedly threw a photographer’s cellphone through the window. The police immediately filed a lawsuit against the actor, but he avoided imprisonment and eventually had to pay for everything.

Not just actors are naughty. Musicians, including Nick Carter from the Backstreet Boys, also have their mugshots, that leaked in public.

