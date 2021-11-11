30 Gay Couples That You Forgot Ever Dated

There’s nothing like a Hollywood romantic story. Except for the juicy break-up report.

Celebrity relationships have always drawn a lot of attention. For some reason, gay romances are followed by some of the spiciest headlines for decades. Ever since Freddie Mercury, Elton John, and several other high-profile A-listers broke the news to the world, it seems like the fans can’t get enough of the gay romances, hopefully including the most intimate details, if possible.

Here are some of the gay couples that went for splitsville.

Sarah Paulson and Cherry Jones

In 2004, Sarah Paulson and Cherry Jones made their relationship public. The romance lasted for five years before the couple announced the amicable split. Both moved on, Paulson with actress Holland Taylor, and Cherry with Sophie Huber with whom she also has a child.

Ricky Martin and Carlos Gonzalez Abella

Before dating Jwan Yosef with whom he has four children, Ricky Martin had a relationship with Carlos Gonzalez Abella. During the relationship, the singer came out admitting that he’s gay and not bisexual as he thought. The two called it quits in 2014.

Angelina Jolie and Jenny Shimizu

Angelina Jolie was always open about her sexual orientation saying that she knew from an early age that she’s attracted to both men and women. Before her marriage to Billy Bob and Brad Pitt, Jolie was in a long-term, serious relationship with model Jenny Shimizu. They both moved on in the mid-90s with Jenny marrying actor Jonny Lee Miller.

Melissa Etheridge and Tammy Lynn Michaels

Melissa Etheridge came out as a lesbian thirty years ago and soon married Julie Cypher with whom she has three children. After the divorce, in 2002 Melissa and Tammy started dating. The couple welcomed twin boys after which they split in 2010 without ever officially marrying.

Kristen Stewart and Stella Maxwell

Despite her manager’s advice, Kristen Stewart came out as being bisexual in 2016. The actress stepped out with her then-girlfriend Stella Maxwell. The actress and model had an on-and-off relationship until 2019 when they broke it off for good. Kristen later stated that association with the gay community affected her chances of getting some good roles in Hollywood. She still claims to be bi, even though the actress hasn’t introduced anyone new to the public for years.

Miley Cyrus and Stella Maxwell

Before Kristen Stewart, Stella Maxwell, Victoria’s Secret model, briefly dated Miley Cyrus. The two had a very short fling before Maxwell, who says she is lesbian and fluid, moved on to models Bella Hadid and Lily-Rose Depp.

Luke Evans and Jon Kortajarena

Luke Evans is a notoriously private person which leaves us with very few details about his relationship with Spanish model Jon Kortajarena. It’s also unclear for how long were the two together, or whether or not they still are. Jon shared some photos on Instagram with Evans before swiftly deleting them. They did, however, show up in several red carpet events, so we know that the relationship is not just a rumor. Other than that there is very little information. Both Evans and Kortajarena are keeping their lips tight.

Jane Lynch and Lara Embry

The comedian Jane Lynch and clinical psychologist Lara Embry met at the charity event and married a year later. Lynch became a stepmom to Embry’s daughter Haden. In 2014, the couple split, which left Lara Embry with a huge sum of money, getting half of all of Jane Lynch’s fortune. However, the actress is claiming that there were no hard feelings between them.

Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani

One of the most prominent CNN journalists came out as gay in 2012. At the time he was dating a nightclub owner, Benjamin Maisani. The couple separated in 2018 after almost a decade of dating. Still, when Anderson’s son was born in 2020, Maisani accepted the role of a co-parent, so apparently, the former couple is on super-friendly terms.

B.D. Wong and Richie Jackson

WOng and Jackson had one of the longest relationships in Hollywood. The couple dated from 1988 till 2004. They share a son, Jackson Foo Wong (15), who came out as being gay. The actor and talent agent both moved on since. Jackson married a producer Jordan Roth with whom he has a son who also declared himself as gay. B.D. Wong is now married to Richert John Frederickson Schnorr.

Gus Kenworthy and Matt Wilkas

Olympic freeskier Gus Kenworthy and actor Matt Wilkas were in a relationship from 2015 to 2019. Even though the couple called it quits, they will forever be remembered for their PDA at the Olympic Games in South Korea. The couple stated that they came to the amicable decision to split and remain supporting each other. For the past three years, neither one has been linked to new partners.

Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn

It took some time for The English singer, Sam Smith, to figure out his sexual orientation. In 2014, he came out as gay, then a bit later as a genderqueer, and then as non -binary. In 2018 Smith had a fling with Brandon Flynn who is openly gay for a long time. After several months of a steamy romance, the two called it quits deleting photos with each other from Instagram.

Ross Mathews and Salvador Camarena

For a decade, Tv personality Ross Mathews and a stylist Salvador Camarena were a fixture at every Hollywood event. They were poster boys for the LGBTQI+ community in the showbusiness. Unfortunately, in 2018, the couple broke up but continued to have a supporting role in each other’s lives. While Camarena stays single, Mathews has moved on and is currently engaged to Dr. Wellington Garcia.

Ireland Baldwin and Angel Haze

Being a child of Hollywood stars Kim Basinger and Alec Baldwin, Ireland is used to be in the spotlight. In 2014, the news broke that the model and rapper Angel Haze, aka Raykeea Raeen-Roes Wilson, are in a relationship, the pressure was on. The two broke up several months later when Ireland checked into a clinic for emotional abuse.

Cara Delevingne and Michelle Rodriguez

A very public relationship between model Cara Delevingne and an actress Michelle Rodriguez was filling up front pages for years. The couple dated in 2014 with a lot of PDA that media ate up. However, the age difference was the ultimate deal-breaker for the two. At the time, 21-year old Cara wanted to continue her lifestyle of being a fixture at nightclubs, while 35-year old Michelle, who is bisexual, was ready to move to the next stage in her life and settle down.

Teddy Geiger and Emily Hampshire

An American transgender singer Teddy Geiger was engaged to Canadian actress Emily Hampshire in 2018. Although the couple seemed happy, they unexpectedly called it quits 7 months later, in June of 2019. Emily was married previously, in 2006, to Matthew Smith, a former soccer player, divorcing him in 2014. Neither Teddy nor Emily was seen publicly with anyone else since their break up.

Cara Delevingne and St.Vincent

An intense relationship between singer St. Vincent and Cara Delevingne was tracked closely by the media. Both shared a lot of lovey-dovey messages on Instagram, before splitting in 2016 after two years of dating. The Grammy Award-winner says she has no gender and considers herself fluid.

Ruby Rose and Jessica Origliasso

Ruby Rose struggled all of her life with her sexual orientation as well as several mental health issues. After years of therapy and several suicide attempts, Rose has finally declared herself genderfluid. The troublesome actress dated a musician Jessica Origliasso who refuses to classify her sexual orientation. The couple dated from 2008 till 2018, shortly splitting in 2016.

Reichen and Chip

“Amazing Race 4” winners were often bullied for their marriage-like relationship. The couple dated for two years before splitting in 2003. Reichen stated that “[We’ve] been trying since we got back from the race to get along and work things out and it just wasn’t happening. And we decided last Sunday in a very emotional discussion and conversation that it was best to just let each other go”.

Rosie O’Donnell and Kelli Carpenter

The comedian and a TV executive came out in public as a gay couple in 2002. However, at this point, they were already living together for years sharing four children: Parker Jaren O’Donnell (born 1995), Chelsea Belle O’Donnell (born 1997), Blake Christopher O’Donnell (born 1999), and Vivienne Rose O’Donnell, who was born to Carpenter in 2002 via IVF. They married in 2004, two weeks after same-sex marriage was approved in California. However, it was annulled the same year. In 2009, O’Donnell revealed that Carpenter moved out of their LA home two years prior. The actress married Michelle Rounds in 2012 only to divorce again three years later.

Ellen DeGeneres and Anne Heche

Ellen and Anne were trailblazers, paving the way for all the future gay couples that wanted to step out publicly. DeGeneres, who was at the beginning of her career, has suffered great repercussions. Still, the couple stayed together for three years before Anne went off with one of Ellen’s cameramen. The Tv host did find happiness later in life with the actress Portia DeRossi.

Sharon Needles and Alaska

When two drag queens come together some firework is bound to happen. They monetized well on their extravagant styles and eccentric behavior before splitting in 2013. They stayed supportive of each other’s singing careers, though. Both have millions of followers on Instagram and have built successful businesses with numerous sponsored posts.

Brad Walsh and Christian Siriano

Brad Walsh dated fashion designer Christian Siriano for over a decade before putting a ring on his finger in 2016. They never made it past the engagement though, calling off the wedding two years later. The singer hasn’t been seen with anyone else since, while Siriano moved on, dating Kyle Smith for the last couple of years.

Cheyenne Jackson and Monte Lapka

Broadway actor, Cheyenne Jackson and physicist Monte Lapka dated for over a decade. The stunning couple tied the knot in New York in 2011 only to divorce two years later. Jackson moved on to marry Jason Landau in 2014 with whom he shares twins, a girl named Willow and a boy named Ethan, born in October 2016.

Ellen DeGeneres and Alexandra Hedison

Ellen and Alexandra, a fashion photographer, dated from 2000 to 2004. It was a low-key relationship after a very public one that DeGeneres had with her previous partner Anne Heche. The two split, which proved to be the right move. Alexandra Hedison began a relationship with Jodi Foster, and Ellen soon met her wife Portia.

T.R. Knight and Mark Cornelsen

Theodore Raymond Knight is happily married to the ballet dancer Patrick B. Leahy since 2014. However, before entering calm waters, the actor was in a relationship with Mark Cornelsen. It was a serious, long-term romance that lasted for two years during which the couple adopted a child.

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry

Sara Gilbert and Linda Perry started dating in 2011. The couple married three years later and divorced in 2019. They share a son Rhodes Emilion Gilbert Perry who was born in 2015. Sara has two more kids from a previous relationship with TV producer and writer Ali Adler – Sawyer Jane Gilbert-Adler born in 2007, and Levi Hank Gilbert-Adler born in 2004. As for Sara and Linda, the member of 4 non-blondes, they stay friendly and are co-parenting their son.

Zachary Quinto and Miles McMillan

The actor and the model met in 2013 and supposedly hit it off right away. Zachary and Miles were in a very public relationship for the next six years before splitting in 2019. McMillan moved on to date interior designer Trace Lehnhoff while Quinto hasn’t stepped out publicly with a new partner yet.

Lindsay Lohan and Samantha Ronson

In 2008, Lindsay Lohan and her partner Samantha Ronson were the top headlines. The couple was being followed by paparazzi relentlessly which eventually led to their break up. Lohan later said that she was never bisexual, nor gay, refusing to define her relationship with Samantha. The two soon broke under the pressure and separated after several months.

Adam Lambert and Javi Costa Polo

The singer and the Spanish model had a whirlwind relationship in 2019. However, some legal issues got in the way, and the two separated when Costa Polo had to leave the United States and go back to his home country. Still, according to their Instagram posts, the two stayed close and supportive of each other. Javi shared with the fans: “I will always have him and he will always have me. Sadly, I’m not a citizen of the United States”. That explains it.