CelebritiesCoronavirusSport

Jennifer Lopez Receives a VIP Gym Session

by Zarko85
by Zarko85

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 50, loves working out and staying in shape too much for the coronavirus pandemic to keep her inside of her home. At a time when everything from cinemas and malls, to fitness centers and theaters is closed down, she was spotted in front of her favorite workout place.

J. Lo and her husband Alex Rodriguez, 44, were spotted together outside of their favorite gym in Miami, where they arrived for a special, VIP workout session.

Source: zoomtventertainment.com

The pair were seen leaving the building through a backdoor, following their private workout. Lopez wore a colorful gym outfit consisting of a red top and patterned skintight leggings with various shades of red. She completed the look with black sneakers, sunglasses, and a shiny water bottle.

Source: Instagram

A-Rod was wearing black sunglasses, a black jacket, a grey shirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. The two went straight to their car after they left the gym, not wanting to be seen.

Source: Iwmbuzz.com

Read also: A-Rod Cheers as J. Lo Tries Her Luck in Baseball

The Latin superstar if famous for her curves and fit body, and it is a known fact that exercising is a big deal to her and that she always has to stay in shape. Therefore , no matter the current world situation, she is in such a position to still go and put in some workout so of course she will use it.

Fans Keep Wondering Why Hugh Jackman Married Deborra-Lee Furness

Lindsay Lohan Scheduled to Release a New Song After 12...

Claudia Schiffer Says She Does Not Mind Getting Old

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

Solve : *
2 + 11 =


Avatar

@2019 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by DemotiX website team

Terms and Conditions - Privacy Policy