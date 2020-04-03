Jennifer Lopez Receives a VIP Gym Session

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez, 50, loves working out and staying in shape too much for the coronavirus pandemic to keep her inside of her home. At a time when everything from cinemas and malls, to fitness centers and theaters is closed down, she was spotted in front of her favorite workout place.

J. Lo and her husband Alex Rodriguez, 44, were spotted together outside of their favorite gym in Miami, where they arrived for a special, VIP workout session.

The pair were seen leaving the building through a backdoor, following their private workout. Lopez wore a colorful gym outfit consisting of a red top and patterned skintight leggings with various shades of red. She completed the look with black sneakers, sunglasses, and a shiny water bottle.

A-Rod was wearing black sunglasses, a black jacket, a grey shirt, black sweatpants, and white sneakers. The two went straight to their car after they left the gym, not wanting to be seen.

The Latin superstar if famous for her curves and fit body, and it is a known fact that exercising is a big deal to her and that she always has to stay in shape. Therefore , no matter the current world situation, she is in such a position to still go and put in some workout so of course she will use it.