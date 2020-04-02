Lindsay Lohan Scheduled to Release a New Song After 12 Years

After more than a decade-long break and numerous scandals that made have put her name in headlines, singer Lindsay Lohan, 33, surprised the fans with news of a new song.

The once immensely popular pop star uploaded a teaser trailer video for her newest song, which will be her first ever since “Bossy” came out way back in 2008.

She shared the short video to her Instagram page, where she has more than 8.3 million followers. The caption simply says, “Im back!”

The video is comprised of many short videos edited together on several TVs, showcasing periods from her troublesome life. The “Rumors” music plays in the background, and just before the end, the TV breaks and she says “I’m back.”

The surprise post has more than 327,000 views and 4,500 comments. Her fans are ecstatic about their favorite star finally making a comeback. She posted another preview, where she reveals more about the song:

During the past decade, Lohan has had many troubles. She was arrested, fought addictions, had troubles with both her acting and singing careers, messy relationships, and more.

Fans and media both hope that she will finally get back on track and revive her career, which was cut short due to many controversies and legal troubles.