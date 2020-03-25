Celebrities

Actress Heather Locklear Is Looking Better After Rehab

by Tracy Finke
Actress Heather Locklear has decided to spend time in self-isolation with her family.

Image source: profimedia.com

Formerly the most beautiful actress in Hollywood has been under the spotlight in recent months and years because of her liquor addiction, and it seems that she has successfully recovered after she quit drinking. Two years ago, she was arrested twice while being drunk and arguing with police officers. The rehab was court-ordered.

Image source: profimedia.com

Judging by the latest photos, the 58-year-old actress is looking better. She has significant support from her boyfriend Chris Heisser and 22-year-old daughter Ava Sambora.

Image source: eonline.com

Heather was seen joking and laughing with her family members in a relaxed atmosphere.

The star of the series “Melrose Place” met her boyfriend back in high school, but only recently they started dating.

My favorite person on earth. 40 years later

