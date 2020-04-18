Celebrities

Jojo Babie Wears Nothing but Black Crop Top in Quarantine

by Tracy Finke
The bombshell Jojo Babie knows how to delight her 9.8 million followers. The model posted a sultry photo from quarantine that heated up Instagram for sure.

Image source: Instagram

Babie posed leaning on the door frame while wearing just a black crop top. She definitely left little to the imagination. The blonde beauty raised her hair in a high ponytail and asked social media users to follow her second Instagram page, where she posts even more provocative pictures.

The blond American, with Laos origin, is famous for her curvaceous body, which she loves to show off on social media.

Tracy Finke

