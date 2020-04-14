Jojo Babie Treats Her Fans With Perfect Quarantine Selfie

The famous Instagram model Jojo Babie is in self-isolation for quite some time as a preventive measure during coronavirus pandemic. And there’s not much to do in quarantine, so there’s always time to take great selfies.

The blond bombshell treated her 9.8 million followers with a picture that left little to the imagination. Babie posed in a white blouse, which she pulled down and revealed her lush neckline.

“Bored in the house and I’m in the house bored”, the caption read. Her followers were stunned with her talent to make sizzling selfies. “You always come out perfect in your pictures”, one of her fans wrote.

“Dehmnnnnnnnnn! You hottt now”, another comment read. Others showed their appreciation with lots of heart emojis in the comments.

The American model with Asian roots is famous for her curvy and thick body, which she is proud of. She often posts provocative photos, especially for the quarantine.