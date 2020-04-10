Celebrities

Jojo Babie Asks Her Fans: “How Thick Do You Like Your Woman?”

by Tracy Finke
It seems that skinny look is no longer fashionable, and it is fully replaced by curves, peachy posteriors, and lush necklines. One of the examples is the Instagram model Jojo Babie and her 9.6 million followers, who are enchanted by her appearance.

The blond bombshell loves to flaunt her curvaceous body on Instagram. Once again, Babie delighted her fans with a photo of her voluptuous physique. She also had a question for them: “On a scale of 1-10, how thick do you like your woman?”

In 4.000 comments, social media users had various answers, but most of them agree that 10 is a perfect number.

“Gonna say 10/10 and love you 3000”, one of her followers wrote, and another added: “This one is good enough 10”.

“Super thick. No regrets” was one of the answers. “Nice Porsche!”, one of them even noticed the background.

