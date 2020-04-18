Amber Rose Takes a Stroll Around LA in a Bathrobe

Famous American model, actress, and executive Amber Rose, 36, did not let quarantine stop her from taking a stroll around Los Angeles.

The bombshell was spotted outside during quarantine hours wearing a colorful bathrobe and some fluffy slippers. This look is nothing like her usually skimpy and provocative outfits she shares with her 19.8 million Instagram followers.

She kept it as casual as possible during this outing, while she typed and talked on her phone in a white and pink bathrobe and pale grey house slippers. Her iconic buzz cut seems to be dyed green these days, and her recent forehead tattoo is clearly visible.

As social distancing rules in USA continue, she took a walk around her neighborhood to clear her head. It appeared she needed some during the important call.

During quarantine, she has been spending time with her two children. She welcomed her baby son Slash in October, whom she has with her current boyfriend A. E. Edwards. Rose has another son with her ex boyfriend Wiz Khalifa, Sebastian, who is 7.