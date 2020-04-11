Jojo Babie Sets Instagram on Fire With Her Latest Update

Instagram model and influencer Jojo Babie can’t stop sharing sizzling pictures from quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic. The blond bombshell delights her followers regularly, trying to make their days in isolation a bit brighter.

Like the rest of us, Jojo loves to daydream, and this time she shared with her fans thought about being in love. “They say the person you think of before you go to sleep is the one you’re in love with”, Babie wrote in the caption and asked her followers what do they think.

In less than five hours, Babie got more than 67.000 likes and thousands of comments. Her 9.6 million followers were in complete awe, so they praised her curvaceous body.

“So hot beautiful”, one of her fans wrote, and another added: “Gorgeous baby”. “Girl, I didn’t know Laos girls could get so thicc”, one social media user wrote.